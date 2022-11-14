Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Insider Activity

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $177.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

