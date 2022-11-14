Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 51 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,550.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,463.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.