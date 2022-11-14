Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.