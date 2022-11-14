Resources Connection, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Resources Connection Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

In related news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.