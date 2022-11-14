Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Ensign Group (ENSG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG):

11/5/2022 – The Ensign Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $105.00.

10/28/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – The Ensign Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – The Ensign Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENSG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.84. 6,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,518 shares of company stock worth $2,015,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

