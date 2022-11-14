Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Ensign Group (ENSG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG):

  • 11/5/2022 – The Ensign Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 11/1/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $105.00.
  • 10/28/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/28/2022 – The Ensign Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/12/2022 – The Ensign Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 9/15/2022 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

ENSG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.84. 6,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $95.14. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,518 shares of company stock worth $2,015,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

