Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 14th (ALEX, AQN, ARES, AZIHY, BAC, BBDC, BSRR, BYCBF, CBGPY, CCU)

Research Analysts' downgrades for Monday, November 14th:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €6.90 ($6.90) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €7.30 ($7.30).

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $233.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $265.00.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $144.00.

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have 76.00 target price on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $248.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

