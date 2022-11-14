Request Tops One Day Volume of $1.89 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $79.03 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,128.81 or 0.99988001 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021968 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00243407 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08451536 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,256,967.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.