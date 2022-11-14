Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Acquires $515,250.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) President Shaler Alias purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Repay Stock Up 1.5 %

RPAY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $668.29 million, a P/E ratio of -737.26 and a beta of 0.79. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Repay by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 1,076,818 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 548,469 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $1,766,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

