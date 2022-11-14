Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Overweight Rating from Shore Capital

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($6.91) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.43) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.48) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($7.28).

Shares of LON RTO traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 536.80 ($6.18). 1,790,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.12. The stock has a market cap of £13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,584.00. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($7.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

