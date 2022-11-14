Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

