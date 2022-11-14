Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

RLMD opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 358.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.