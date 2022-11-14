Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

RLMD opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 358.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.