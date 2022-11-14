Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

