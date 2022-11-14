Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Regional Management accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Regional Management worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 749,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,543,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,805 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.12. 554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 43.67. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

