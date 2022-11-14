Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $35,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

REGN stock opened at $740.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $715.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

