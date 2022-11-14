Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

RWODW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,335. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

