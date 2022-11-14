Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Shares of FELE opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,478,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,449. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

