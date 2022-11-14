Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,765,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

