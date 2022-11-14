Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 973,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RETA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.14. 32,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 244.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

