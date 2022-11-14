Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 144,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Reading International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RDI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 57,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,715. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reading International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

