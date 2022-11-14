RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 5.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.60. 62,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,227. The stock has a market cap of $269.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.