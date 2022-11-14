RBO & Co. LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

PFE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 249,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

