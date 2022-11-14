RBO & Co. LLC Buys 2,740 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

RBO & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 931,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for about 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 4,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.