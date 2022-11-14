RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Morgan Stanley

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $232.76 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.79.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $3,291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,583.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $3,291,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,583.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $7,034,571. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 505.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 52.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

