Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 30.6% in October

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics

In other Rani Therapeutics news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 25,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $158,993.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,247,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,113,529.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RANI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ RANI traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 2,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,221. The firm has a market cap of $339.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on RANI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.