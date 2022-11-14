Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,970.0 days.
Randstad Trading Up 16.4 %
RANJF stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140. Randstad has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $73.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.
Randstad Company Profile
