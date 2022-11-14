Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Cari L. Jaroslawsky Purchases 732 Shares

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Cari L. Jaroslawsky bought 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,958.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,958.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rand Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RAND stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Rand Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Institutional Trading of Rand Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

