Radicle (RAD) Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00009248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
