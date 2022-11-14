Radicle Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Radicle has a total market cap of $52.96 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00009201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
