R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Cowen

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 192.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

RCM opened at $8.55 on Monday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $5,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $70,308,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $5,036,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,308,124.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,440,000 shares of company stock worth $317,482,400. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

