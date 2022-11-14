Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Quest Resource news, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,061.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $61,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $80,061.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $515,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QRHC traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $8.39. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 million, a PE ratio of -125.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

