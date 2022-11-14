Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $151.03 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

