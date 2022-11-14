QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.84 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $102.84 million and approximately $123,671.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,773.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021771 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00247240 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0013384 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $127,046.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

