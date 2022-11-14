QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,207.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,416 shares of company stock worth $2,949,061. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 5.58. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.