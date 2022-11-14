QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,207.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,416 shares of company stock worth $2,949,061. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
QuantumScape Price Performance
NYSE QS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 5.58. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
