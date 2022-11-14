Quantum (QUA) Price Down 99.5% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Quantum has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $181,968.84 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,355.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021512 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00246138 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.02127002 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,263.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.