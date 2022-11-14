Quantum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181,334.18 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $181,334.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 99.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,441.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010129 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006041 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00243835 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01737723 USD and is down -18.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,869.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.