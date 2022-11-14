Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,407.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,276 shares of company stock worth $2,443,089. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

