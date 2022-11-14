Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,962 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG opened at $3.25 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.