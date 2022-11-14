QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $2.23

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00013673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $5,128.27 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.23065108 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,581.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

