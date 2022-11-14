QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. QCR accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.87. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $875.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

