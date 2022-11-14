Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,201,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 5,508,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72,014.0 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QUBSF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Monday. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
