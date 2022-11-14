Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,201,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 5,508,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72,014.0 days.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUBSF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Monday. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

