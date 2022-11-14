Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,079. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.