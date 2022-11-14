Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

