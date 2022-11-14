Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

