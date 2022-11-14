Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.39. 41,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,222. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

