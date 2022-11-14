Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 33,422 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $162,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.