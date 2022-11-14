Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 383,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $134,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.