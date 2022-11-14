Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $158.16 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $158,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,482,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $143.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

