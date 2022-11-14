Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $105.63 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $105,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

About Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

