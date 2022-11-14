Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 8.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.35. 4,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 444,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
