Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 8.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.35. 4,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 444,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

Insider Activity at Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Company Profile

In related news, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

