Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

