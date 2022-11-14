Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Prime Medicine Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of PRME stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
